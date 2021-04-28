Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATEIKBABBAR Prateik Babbar immortalizes late mother Smita Patil, gets tattoo of her name 'on his heart' | PIC

Prateik Babbar has impressed us with his performances in films like Ekk Deewana Tha and Chhichhore. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing updates about himself for fans. Yet again, he did the same by sharing the sweet gesture he did for his late mother Smita Patil. His fans are well-versed with the fact that every now and then he remembers her by sharing pictures on social media. This time it was something special! Prateik got himself inked with the name of his mother on his chest. He shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram and 'Smita 1955-(infinity symbol)' was quite evident at the place which was close to his heart.

Alongside the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Inked my mother’s name on my heart.. smita #4ever 1955." The tattoo was made in the signature black ink and was written in a beautiful cursive font. The actor is seen sleeping on his dog’s head while showing off his tattoo. It showed how he thinks his mother is there with her and will be for his entire lifetime.

Have a look at his post here:

His post caught the attention of not just his followers but also his half-brother Aarya Babbar and celebs like Mrunal Thakur and Shveta Salve, and others who dropped heart emojis on the same.

For those unversed, Smita was a two-time National Award winner and has been a part of films like-- Bhumika, Mirch Masala, Bazaar, Mandi and Arth. She took her last breath at the age of 31 owing to childbirth complications just weeks after Prateik's birth.

Last year, while paying tribute to Smita on her death anniversary, Prateik wrote, "34 years ago today my mother left us.. over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay with you.. #4ever.. till the end of time.."

He added, "Every year.. she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise."

On the work front, Prateik was last seen in John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga. Next up, he has a number of projects in line including-- ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar directorial 'India Lockdown,' 'Brahmastra,' etc.