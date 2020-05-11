Poonam Pandey refutes getting arrested: I was having a movie marathon last night (Video)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IPOONAMPANDEY Poonam Pandey denies getting arrested: I was having a movie marathon last night (Watch video)

Model-actress Poonam Pandey grabbed the headlines on Sunday when news of her arrest for violating the lockdown rules came into light. However, the actress has now denied her arrest saying that she was at home safe on Sunday and watched three movies. Taking to Instagram, Poonam Pandey shared a video where she can be heard saying, "Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all,”.

The video was captioned as, “Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night,”

On Sunday, PTI reported that Poonam Pandey and her friend, Sam Ahmad Bombay, were booked by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rules of the nationwide lockdown and going out for a drive in her luxury car.

“A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told the agency.

