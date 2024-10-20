Police case filed against 'Gandi Baat' producer Ektaa Kapoor, know whole matter here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Police Case filed against 'Gandi Baat' producer Ektaa Kapoor

Police have registered an FIR against famous film producer Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. A complaint has been filed against them under the POCSO Act. Ektaa has got into trouble due to her popular series 'Gandi Baat'. So far 6 seasons of this controversial web series have been released and there has been a demand to ban this series several times. This time, Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed into legal trouble for showing obscene scenes of minor girls in an episode of OTT platform Alt Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'.

Case registered against Ekta Kapoor

A case has been registered against Ekta Kapoor of Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited and her mother Shobha Kapoor at Mumbai's MHB police station under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of minor girls in an episode of OTT platform Alt Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

Allegation of showing obscene scenes

The complainant has stated in his complaint that a case has been filed for presenting obscene scenes by small actors in the sequel of Balaji Telefilms' web series 'Gandi Baat'. He says that his religious sentiments have been hurt by the series. In the FIR registered, it was said that objection has been raised over the production of bold content of children of 11th and 12th class in the series, whose age is usually 16, or 17 years. However, this complaint lodged by the complainant is in very technical terms because the age of the actors acting can be very high.

Ektaa Kapoor caught in legal trouble

The complainant has also alleged that they showed cigarette and drinking scenes without giving a disclaimer. At present, the police have registered a case under section 13 of the Child Protection Act, section 15 of sexual exploitation of minor children, Information Technology Act, 2000 - 67 (A), section 295 (A) of BNS and other sections.

