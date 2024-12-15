Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
  IND vs AUS: Travis Head, Steve Smith overshadow Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer to take Australia to 405 on Day 2

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Travis Head continued his red-hot form with another big century while Steve Smith ended his poor run of form with his 33rd Test hundred as Australia reached 405 total despite Jasprit Bumrah taking a five-wicket haul for India.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 13:40 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 14:13 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2
Image Source : GETTY Travis Head during IND vs AUS Test match in Brisbane on December 15, 2024

After a dull rain-dominated Day 1, the fans witnessed an action-packed Sunday at Gabba with two centuries and one five-wicket haul. Travis Head continued tormenting the Indian side by scoring 152 and Steve Smith returned to his old self with his 33rd Test hundred to take Australia to a 405 for 7 total at the end of Day 2.

Jasprit Bumrah kept hosts in check by taking a five-for the travelling side but with a 400-plus total and three wickets in hands, Australia took commanding control of the game in the third match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Starting Day 2's play from 28 for 0, Australia were stunned by Bumrah's early impact with two wickets. The Indian pace spearhead produced a breakthrough with Usman Khawaja's wicket in the 17th over and then also removed Nathan McSweeney in his next over to put India ahead in the game.

IND vs AUS Full Scorecard

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

