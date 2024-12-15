IND vs AUS: Travis Head, Steve Smith overshadow Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer to take Australia to 405 on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head during IND vs AUS Test match in Brisbane on December 15, 2024

After a dull rain-dominated Day 1, the fans witnessed an action-packed Sunday at Gabba with two centuries and one five-wicket haul. Travis Head continued tormenting the Indian side by scoring 152 and Steve Smith returned to his old self with his 33rd Test hundred to take Australia to a 405 for 7 total at the end of Day 2.

Jasprit Bumrah kept hosts in check by taking a five-for the travelling side but with a 400-plus total and three wickets in hands, Australia took commanding control of the game in the third match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Starting Day 2's play from 28 for 0, Australia were stunned by Bumrah's early impact with two wickets. The Indian pace spearhead produced a breakthrough with Usman Khawaja's wicket in the 17th over and then also removed Nathan McSweeney in his next over to put India ahead in the game.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.