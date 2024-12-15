Consuming Makhana for diabetes helps control blood sugar levels, know the right way to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consuming Makhana for diabetes helps control sugarDiab

Diabetes is a disease that you can control with a good diet and a good lifestyle. If you are a diabetic patient, then consume foods with a low glycemic index, high fiber, and roughage in the diet. Makhana is a dry fruit that is rich in fiber along with having a low glycemic index. The fiber present in it works to absorb sugar and can help in digestion by increasing the metabolic rate. Let us know when and how much makhana diabetic patients should eat in a day.

Can we eat Makhana in diabetes?

Makhana is a dry fruit with a low glycemic index. It helps prevent sugar spikes by gradually balancing energy in the body. Its fiber speeds up sugar metabolism and prevents excess sugar from accumulating in the body and getting mixed in the blood. Then it improves bowel movement and prevents constipation by improving bowel movement in diabetes. Makhana is rich in magnesium, so it greatly improves oxygen and blood pressure in the body. This reduces the risk of heart disease in diabetes.

When and how much Makhana should be eaten in diabetes?

You can eat makhana in diabetes in many ways. But the healthiest way is to soak it in milk during breakfast and then eat it after half an hour. Apart from this, you can also eat it as a snack or by making khichdi from it. Diabetes patients should eat only 2 to 3 handfuls, i.e., about 30 grams of makhana, every day. Doing this can help prevent sugar spikes and then manage diabetes. In this way, its consumption can help control sugar in diabetes. So, if you have diabetes, then definitely include this dry fruit in your diet.

