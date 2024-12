Updated on: December 15, 2024 12:17 IST

Atul Subhash Case: SC advocate on misuse of section 498A amid Bengaluru techie suicide

Atul Subhash, an AI engineer from uttar Pradesh's jaunpur, died by suicide at his Bengaluru home. He had left behind a 24-page suicide note wherein he mentioned how his wife and in-laws were mentally harassing him and trying to extort money on the pretext of false cases. Watch to know more!