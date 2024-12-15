WPL 2025 Auction Live: Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana in focus as 124 players set to go under bidding hammer

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates

WPL 2025 Auction Live: Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana in focus as teams get ready for bidding war in Bengaluru

The Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Five teams are looking to strengthen their squads for the third edition of the tournament one last time. However, only 19 slots are up for grabs, as the teams retained the majority of their players from last season.

Deandra Dottin and Heather Knight are the biggest names among the 124 players shortlisted for the WPL auction. India's star all-rounder Sneh Rana and uncapped batter Raghvi Bist are also expected to trigger a bidding war.