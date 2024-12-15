Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
WPL 2025 Auction Live: Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana in focus as 124 players set to go under bidding hammer

WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Five teams will look to strengthen their squads for the third edition of the Women's Premier League with some quality additions. We bring you live coverage of the event with the latest updates and highlights of the player auction in Bengaluru.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 12:47 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 13:22 IST
Image Source : BCCI WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates

WPL 2025 Auction Live: Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana in focus as teams get ready for bidding war in Bengaluru

The Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Five teams are looking to strengthen their squads for the third edition of the tournament one last time. However, only 19 slots are up for grabs, as the teams retained the majority of their players from last season.

Deandra Dottin and Heather Knight are the biggest names among the 124 players shortlisted for the WPL auction. India's star all-rounder Sneh Rana and uncapped batter Raghvi Bist are also expected to trigger a bidding war.

 

  • Dec 15, 2024 1:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    List of players to go under the hammer today

  • Dec 15, 2024 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: List of released players

    Mumbai Indians: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight.

    Delhi Capitals: Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal.

    UP Warriorz: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Lauren Bell.

    Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Traanum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu.

  • Dec 15, 2024 1:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: List of retained players

    Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishna.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Traded).

    Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland.

    UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh.

    Gujarat Giants: Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali.

  • Dec 15, 2024 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Remaining purse and slots for each team

    Teams Slots Purse (Rs)
    Delhi Capitals 4 (1 overseas) 2.50 crore
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3.25 crore
    Gujarat Giants 4 (2 overseas) 4.40 crore
    UP Warriorz 3 (1 overseas) 3.90 crore
    Mumbai Indians 4 (1 overseas) 2.65 crore

     

  • Dec 15, 2024 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Five WPL teams Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and UP Warriorz are looking to fill up to 19 slots in one of the smallest mini-auctions. 

    However, teams have shortlisted 124 players, including 29 overseas cricketers. There are 31 capped players, including 3 from Associate Nations, but the focus will be on uncapped and rising young cricketers as the teams eye future stars.

     

     

  • Dec 15, 2024 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

  • Dec 15, 2024 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Hello folks, welcome to India TV's live coverage of the WPL 2025 auction today.

    The auction will begin at 3:00 PM IST in Bengaluru and we are expecting 124 players to go under the bidding hammer. The focus will be on West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin and the former Gujarat Giants' star Sneh Rana but there are plenty of big names who can shock us today.

    So, stay tuned as we bring all the latest updates from the WPL 2025 auction.

