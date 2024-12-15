Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
West Indies icon Deandra Dottin bags massive sum of Rs 1.70 crore from Gujarat Giants at WPL 2025 auction

Deandra Dottin was roped in for a hefty sum of Rs 1.70 crore at the Women's Premier League 2025 auctions. Dottin was part of Gujarat Giants earlier in the 2023 season but was released by them. She has been roped in by the Giants again.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 15:27 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 16:26 IST
Deandra Dottin.
Image Source : GETTY Deandra Dottin.

West Indies icon Deandra Dottin bagged a handsome sum of Rs 1.70 crore from Gujarat Giants at the Women's Premier League 2025 auction on Sunday, December 15. Dottin, who came in at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, was the first player to come into the auctions.

She immediately attracted interest from UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the bidding war in Bengaluru. Both the teams needed firepower and seam-bowling options and made their interest clear. Both teams kept bidding and eventually, the Warriorz backed out when the price went to Rs 1.70 crore. Eventually, the Giants roped in the Windies' hard-hitting all-rounder.

The Giants also picked India's uncapped middle-order batter Simran Shaikh for a massive amount of Rs 1.90 crore. Simran was earlier part of UP Warriorz in WPL 2023. She played nine matches but could not create much of an impact in those games. The 22-year-old scored 29 runs in nine matches at an average of 5.80 and a strike rate of 60.41.

More to follow...

