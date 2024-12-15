Air India flight enroute Delhi stuck at Mumbai runway for over three hours, passengers left hungry | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Passengers aboard the Air India flight get restless.

Air India, which has been in the news in recent times for its flight delays, on Sunday faced a new crisis due to which the airline’s flight number AI2994 enroute Delhi from Mumbai was made to stand on the runway for a long period of time. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10:25 on Sunday morning from Terminal 2.

At even 1:30 pm, the Air India flight remained stuck on the runway, evoking restlessness among passengers as they became hungry and thirsty. Reportedly the passengers onboard were being served food at 1:30 pm, which was the same as the breakfast that was loaded on the plane in the morning. Even though the breakfast packets were distributed, the airlines did not immediately take the passengers to the terminal lounge.

Video from inside the Air India flight showed passengers getting impatient as they waited inside the plane. Many of the travellers were seen standing up and interacting over the phone or among themselves. Passengers, including children, women, and the elderly, among others, were aboard the Air India flight.