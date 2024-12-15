Realme 14x 5G to launch with 6000mAh battery, under Rs 15000: Launching on December 18

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 14x 5G

Realme, one of the popular smartphone brands has been gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming Realme 14x 5G is set to launch in India on December 18 and will come with a massive 6000mAh battery, along with an IP69 rating. It is further said that the smartphone is set to make waves in the budget segment.

Launch date and design highlights

Realme 14x 5G has been teased on social media, and it has further revealed its flat-frame design and a stunning diamond-cut gradient back panel. The device will further feature a rectangular camera module and will be available in three striking colours.

Variants and storage options

The 14x 5G smartphone will be launched in three RAM variants, which will include a top-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will ensure smooth multitasking and ample space for all your needs.

Display and durability

The phone will sport a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD, which is said to be perfect for streaming and gaming. With its IP69 rating, Realme 14x 5G is said to stand out as one of the most affordable devices with advanced water and dust resistance capabilities, making it ideal for tough conditions.

Battery and features

Backed with a 6000 mAh battery, the upcoming smartphone claims to last longer while being used for multitasking. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner, adding a layer of security and convenience.

Price and availability

It is said that the upcoming smartphone is expected to launch under Rs 15,000. The Realme 14x 5G further claims that that device might be titled the world’s cheapest IP69-rated smartphone. It will be available for purchase via Realme’s official website and Flipkart.

