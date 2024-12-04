How to identity a fake iPhone? Smart tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone

iPhones are the highest-selling premium smartphone in the world and it is very popular among the youth and professionals. As you will notice, most of the celebrities are using the latest iPhone. An iPhone is certainly known for its premium design and security features. According to the quarterly report of 2024, Apple Inc. has generated revenue of about US USD 39 billion from the sale of iPhones alone. Given the craze for iPhones, some fake creations for the device have been surviving in the market, fooling innocent buyers.

Fake iPhones

Fake iPhones have also been introduced in the market and have a design and UI interface which looks just like an iPhone. And if you have to carefully observe the device before making your purchase, or else you will not be able to recognize it. Over the period, many people were cheated by fake iPhone sellers. These handsets are not only being given at the time of purchase but many times during repairs, customers are being given fake iPhones instead of original ones.

Today we are going to tell you some such methods by which you can easily find out whether your iPhone is fake or real. These methods will work not only when buying a new iPhone but also on old iPhones.

1. Pay attention to the packaging

The packaging of the original iPhone is of top class. More details of iPhones are mentioned in it. Along with this, a bar code and QR code are given in the box, through which you can identify the real or fake product. If you get a box without a bar code or QR code, then the iPhone may be fake.

2. Check the serial number and IMEI number

To check the serial number, you have to go to the settings of the iPhone. Now go to the General and go to the Account option. Here you will find important details related to your phone. Note down this serial number and go to the Apple Check coverage website.

To find the IMEI number, dial #06#. Now the IMEI number will appear in front of you. Now match this IMEI number with the IMEI number written on the box.

3. Check the software with iOS

To check iOS, you have to go to the General option in Settings. In the General option, you will get information about software updates.

You can also identify whether your device is fake or real by giving commands to Siri. Give the Hey Siri command, if Siri responds then it means the device is real. If Siri does not respond then it is possible that your iPhone is fake.

4. Check the App Store

Just like customers get the support of Google Play Store on Android smartphones, similarly App Store is given on iPhones. If the App Store is missing from your iPhone, it means your iPhone is fake. Apart from this, you can also get your iPhone checked by visiting Apple's official store.

ALSO READ: Instagram Stalkers Beware: This feature lets you spot them instantly