Instagram Stalkers Beware: This feature lets you spot them instantly

How to spot Instagram stalkers and protect your privacy?

Instagram is immensely popular, especially among the youth, offering photo sharing, messaging, and voice-calling features. However, not all users engage with good intentions. Some people, not on your followers' list, may stalk your profile, monitor your activity, and invade your privacy.

Keeping your profile safe from stalkers is essential to maintain your privacy. Instagram offers settings to detect who might be checking your profile. Let's explore these steps to secure your account.

Steps to Spot and Block Instagram Stalkers

Open Instagram app:

Launch the app and go to your profile by tapping on the profile icon at the bottom-right corner.

Access Settings:

Click on the three horizontal lines (hamburger menu) in the top-right corner and navigate to the "Blocked" section.

Explore suggestions:

Scroll down the blocked list, and you’ll find an option labelled "You May Want to Block."

Identify stalkers:

This section lists people who have frequently visited your profile. If anyone looks suspicious, you can block them instantly to protect your privacy.

Keep Your Privacy Intact

Meta-owned Instagram provides several privacy features to keep your data safe. By using these settings, you can ensure that strangers or stalkers don’t misuse your profile activity. You don't even need a third-party app to find out who's been snooping around.

