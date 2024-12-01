TRAI’s new OTP Traceability Rule begins for Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OTP

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has finally implemented the new rules, aiming at combating fake SMS, spam calls and rising cyber fraud incidents in India. From 1 December 2024, TRAI’s new traceability rule has come into effect across the country, with major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL being instructed to implement the same.

What is the new OTP Traceability Rule?

Under the new rule, OTP (One-Time Password) messages will be sent to the mobile users which can now be traced back to their source. This will enable the telecom companies to identify the origin of fraudulent OTPs, by offering better protection against cyber fraud.

TRAI further believes this step will play a crucial role in curbing fake messages and improving digital security for users.

Fake messages to be tracked from today

The traceability rule will enable mobile users to identify spam numbers or fraudulent messages more easily. It categorises banking-related and promotional telemarketing messages, ensuring clarity for users. Telecom operators may also issue alerts for suspicious promotional messages to pre-warn users about potential scams.

Impact on users

TRAI has reassured users that the implementation of the traceability rule will not cause delays in receiving OTPs. Messages will continue to reach users on time as before, ensuring a seamless experience for essential transactions.

Deadline and implementation

Initially, TRAI had set 31 October 2024 as the deadline for telecom companies to implement this rule. However, at the request of telecom providers, it was extended to 30 November 2024.

The rule is now officially implemented nationwide from today itself (1 December 2024).

Why this rule is important for users?

With the rising cases of cyber fraud and unsolicited messages, the traceability rule is expected to bring significant relief to millions of smartphone users, who rely on their handsets.

It further aims at enhancing the messaging system and further bolstering trust in digital communication, making it safer for consumers across India.

Stay vigilant and enjoy safer communication with TRAI’s new rule in place.

