The longest phone call ever: Guinness World Record for 46-hour of chitchat

Phones are the most important electronic gadgets in our lives, they take care of almost everything we do, and without them, nothing could happen. Everyone- from kids to the elderly, everyone relies on it for essential tasks- like online payments, entertainment or staying connected with your dear ones.

Although we use our phones for hours every day, did you ever imagine creating the longest phone call ever made?

A Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted call

In 2012, a phone call set an extraordinary record, making its way into the Guinness Book of World Records.

This conversation, between Eric R. Brewster and Avery A. Leonard from Harvard University, lasted for 46 hours, 12 minutes, and 52 seconds without disconnection.

The call was part of a chitchat show, and the participants adhered to the strict rules to qualify for the world record.

The unique aspect of this call was that no one was allowed to remain silent for more than 10 seconds, keeping the conversation rolling continuously for uninterrupted hours- which lasted for almost two days.

For the participant’s well-being, they were granted a 5-minute break every hour.

2012 World record surpassed the 2009 record

This was not the first attempt to create a world record for the longest phone call.

In 2009, another record was established which lasted for the 51-hour call made by Sunil Prabhakar.

However, his attempt involved multiple partners taking turns, making the 2012 record even more considerable as it was a single uninterrupted conversation between two individuals.

A fascinating feat in communication

The 46 hours of uninterrupted phone calls demonstrated not only the endurance of the participants but also their ability to maintain an engaging conversation for almost two days.

