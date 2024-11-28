Indian Railways offers date and name change for tickets: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS Indian Railways

Making mistakes while booking train tickets is common, especially when it is done in a hurry. If you have reserved a train ticket for the wrong date, then you need not worry as you don't have to cancel it. Many of you must not be aware of the concept where Indian Railways allows passengers to modify their date or even transfer the ticket to someone else if needed.

Here’s how you can take advantage of this facility and make the necessary changes easily.

Key railway facilities you should know

Indian Railways offers several passenger-friendly services, including the ability to:

Change the date of travel on confirmed tickets.

Transfer tickets to a close family member under specific conditions.

Modify group tickets for educational or tour groups.

However, these services come with certain rules and apply only under specific circumstances.

Eligible tickets for modifications

Offline bookings: Date or name changes are allowed only for tickets booked at the railway reservation counter.

Online bookings: Tickets booked via the IRCTC website or app cannot be modified.

Transfer your ticket to a family member

Railways also allows ticket transfers, but this service is limited to close family members, such as:

Parents

Siblings

Children

Spouse

For group tickets, like those booked for educational tours, the transfer can be done among group members with proper documentation.

Steps to modify the date or name on a ticket

Follow these simple steps to change the name or date on your ticket:

Visit the Nearest Railway Station: For a name change, approach the station at least 24 hours before departure. For a date change, visit 48 hours in advance.



Submit the Required Documents:

Carry the original ticket along with a written application.

Pay the Modification Fee:

A nominal fee will be charged for processing the changes.

Seat Availability:

The new date or name will be updated on your ticket, subject to seat availability.

Simplify Your Train Travel with Indian Railways' Services

Mistakes like booking on the wrong date or under the wrong name no longer need to cause stress. With these simple steps, you can easily modify your reservation and continue with your travel plans hassle-free.

ALSO READ: How to delete your search history from Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browser?

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to Spam Calls and SMS on your Jio number: Know-how?