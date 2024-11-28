Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
How to delete your search history from Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browser?

Here are some steps which will help you to ensure your browsing history stays private, your device remains secure, and your online experience improves. This is how you can clear your browser history every day.

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Published : Nov 28, 2024 21:35 IST
Laptop, tech news
Image Source : FREEPIK How to delete history on your laptop

Clearing your browser history is an important step which helps maintain privacy, improve performance and safeguard sensitive information. Whether you are using Windows 10 or 11, this guide will explain to you how to delete your browsing history across popular browsing platforms like Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

But the first thing to know is, why you need to delete your browsed history.

Here are a few important reasons to know for cleaning your browser history regularly:

  • Cleaning out the old searches and data for a clean slate.
  • It protects privacy and prevents others with access to your device from viewing your browsing history.
  • It reduces risks if your computer is stolen or compromised.
  • Hackers cannot track your device if you delete your caches and history which come with hidden links, which you are not aware of.
  • Mitigate Hacking Risks: Prevent hackers and viruses from exploiting saved site information.

Steps to delete browser history in Windows 11

For Microsoft Edge

  • Click the Hub Icon (three horizontal stripes) in your browser.
  • Select History from the menu.
  • Choose Clear All History to view available options.
  • Select the data you want to remove by checking the boxes (e.g., browsing history, cookies, cached data).
  • Click Clear to finish the process.

Steps to delete browser history in Windows 10

For Google Chrome

  • Press Ctrl + Shift + Delete while in Chrome.
  • In the pop-up window, select the time range (e.g., last hour, day, or all time).
  • Check the boxes for the types of data you want to delete, such as history, cookies, and cache.
  • Click Clear browsing data to finalize.

For Microsoft Edge (Windows 10)

  • Open Edge and click the Hub Icon.
  • Navigate to History.
  • Select Clear All History and choose the data categories you wish to delete.
  • Click Clear to remove the selected data.

Quick Tip: Use keyboard shortcuts

For a faster way to access the delete options, use Ctrl + Shift + Delete on most browsers like Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Edge.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Sora leak exposes tensions with artists: Here’s what happened

ALSO READ: Microsoft faces FTC Antitrust Probe over Cloud, AI and security practices

