Microsoft faces FTC Antitrust Probe over Cloud, AI and security practices

Microsoft, one of the leading names in the tech world has become the latest tech giant to face an antitrust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The probe search into Microsoft’s cloud services, software licensing, cybersecurity, and AI offerings, marked a significant regulatory challenge for the company.

Focus on Cloud and Software Bundling

The FTC’s inquiry primarily examines how Microsoft bundles its productivity and security software with Azure cloud services. Critics argue this practice may stifle competition and limit consumer choices.

The investigation also intensified following several high-profile cybersecurity incidents involving Microsoft’s products. As a major software provider to U.S. government agencies, the company’s practices in this domain have raised national security concerns.

Microsoft’s security practices under fire

Earlier this year, the government’s Cyber Safety Review Board criticized Microsoft’s security culture, calling it “inadequate” and recommending significant changes. Responding to the scrutiny, CEO Satya Nadella issued a memo to employees emphasizing the importance of prioritizing security over other business goals.

“If you’re faced with the tradeoff between security and another priority, your answer is clear: Do security,” Nadella wrote.

History repeats itself?

This investigation marks a return to antitrust scrutiny for Microsoft, reminiscent of its legal battles in the late 1990s. At that time, the Department of Justice sued the company over bundling its Internet Explorer browser with the Windows operating system, alleging monopolistic practices.

In recent years, however, Microsoft has largely avoided the intense regulatory focus directed at other Big Tech firms like Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Google. Each of these companies is currently battling its antitrust lawsuits.

Future of the investigation

The FTC’s composition may change under the next administration, which could influence the investigation’s trajectory. While shifts in leadership might bring different priorities, the probe could persist, given the bipartisan support for addressing antitrust concerns in Big Tech.

As Microsoft faces increased scrutiny, the investigation highlights broader concerns about the power dynamics in the tech industry and the importance of fostering competition in an evolving digital ecosystem.

