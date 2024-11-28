Simple steering adjustment to improve safety in semi-autonomous cars: Smart tips

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Car steering adjustment

As more vehicles are coming equipped with advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) to hit the roads, a number of concerns about driver distraction are growing. A recent study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has revealed a simple yet effective way to keep drivers attentive- which enables them to adjust steering without disengaging the automation.

Small design tweaks make a big difference

The IIHS study found that when systems permit drivers to correct the steering while keeping automation active—what’s termed “shared control”—drivers are more likely to stay engaged. This design feature, used in systems like Ford’s BlueCruise and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist, encourages drivers to remain alert and ready to intervene, reported The Verge.

According to IIHS President David Harkey, “These results suggest that small differences in system design can nudge drivers toward safer habits.”

The problem with overreliance on automation

Many drivers confuse advanced driver-assist systems with fully autonomous vehicles. With features such as lane centring, automatic lane changes, and blind spot monitoring, ADAS can give a false sense of security.

However, overreliance on these systems can be dangerous. Studies have shown slower reaction times and higher instances of distracted driving among ADAS users. Drivers often use freed-up hands to engage with phones or other distractions, increasing crash risks.

Survey reveals shared control reduces risky behavior

The IIHS survey of 1,260 drivers of Ford, GM, Nissan, and Tesla vehicles highlighted differences in system designs. Systems like Ford’s and Nissan’s, which allow shared control, were found to reduce risky behaviour.

Drivers using shared control systems were 40–48 per cent less likely to take their hands off the wheel in nerve-wracking situations compared to those using systems like GM’s Super Cruise and Tesla’s Autopilot, which disengage lane centring when drivers adjust steering.

“These findings suggest that cooperative steering may subtly influence drivers to remain ready to act when needed,” said Alexandra Mueller, the study’s lead author.

Regulators are taking notice

The safety implications of partially automated systems have drawn the attention of regulators. Since 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has required automakers to report crashes involving autonomous systems and ADAS.

Prominent systems like Tesla’s Autopilot and Ford’s BlueCruise are under investigation, signalling growing scrutiny of semi-autonomous technology.

