Realme GT 7 Pro Review: Premium looks and powerful performance

Realme GT 7 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 59,999 (for 12GB + 256GB variant). This marks Realme's return to the premium smartphone segment, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a massive battery. The company has claimed that the device will have flagship performance at a competitive price tag. With its IP69-rated design and AI-driven features, the new GT 7 Pro targets power users and gamers while challenging its premium rivals.

We reviewed the device for almost a month and here is our honest review of the device based on its performance.

Design and Looks

First thing first! The new GT 7 Pro is a little thick and edgy in design, with flat sides. It has a 3D-curved glass display and a premium matte-finished rear panel which is available in vibrant Mars Orange and subtle Galaxy Grey.

Its slim profile and raised camera module enhance aesthetics. The phone's IP69 rating ensures excellent durability with resistance to dust, and water and usability in extreme conditions.

Processor and storage

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, supporting up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The best part about this GT phone is the AI-enhanced gaming features- Super Resolution and Super Frame, which deliver a smooth gameplay experience. I tried NFS, Dead Targetm Zombie Apocalypse: Survival for a couple of days, and for me- it worked well, without any heating trouble or battery draining issues.

Battery

The new smartphone comes is a massive 6,500mAh battery, which could last for around 1.5 to 2 days with moderate use. But when you are using it for gaming, 1 day with around 18 hours of life could be experienced on a single charge.

It further supports a 120W SuperVOOC charging, which is capable of charging the device completely within 30 minutes (tried from 0).

Camera details and performance

The handset comes with a decent camera triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

While daylight shots impress, HDR processing can feel excessive, and low-light performance is inconsistent. Video recording at 4K 60fps is smooth but lacks detail. The 16MP selfie camera performs well in bright conditions but struggles in low light.

Overall performance

The GT 7 Pro excels in gaming, display quality and battery life along with fast charging. However, its camera system and AI still have a scope for improvement as its competitors like the OnePlus, Google's Pixel lineup and more come with better quality at the same price tag.

Verdict

The Realme GT 7 Pro is a good-performing smartphone with long battery life, good gaming capabilities and a premium build. The battery is certainly exceptional, but the cameras could have been better. AI tools further have room for improvement, at a competitive price of Rs 59,999, making it a strong contender in the premium market.

