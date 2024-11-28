Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Say goodbye to Spam Calls and SMS on your Jio number: Know-how?

MyJio App has added a new feature which will empower its users to control the type of messages or calls they want to receive. This will offer complete peace of mind to the users along with security.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 21:57 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 21:57 IST
JIO
Image Source : JIO JIO

Over the period, spam calls and fake SMS have been bothering millions of mobile users in the country. To address these concerns, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken strong measures, which include mandatory traceability for promotional messages starting December 1. Meanwhile, Jio users already take advantage of a special feature to block unwanted calls and messages effectively.

Relief from Spam Calls and SMS 49 for Jio users

Reliance Jio has introduced an easy way to tackle spam calls and messages for network users. Now, users will not need to endure annoying promotional communications, fake SMS or unwanted calls. 

With the help of the MyJio app, you can protect your data as well as ensure a hassle-free mobile experience.

How does the MyJio app help to Block Spam calls and messages?

The MyJio app will now include a service to block spam calls and messages while ensuring essential communication like OTPs and brand updates remains unaffected. Users can:

  • Completely block spam communication: Activate a full block for promotional and spam calls or messages.
  • Customize preferences: Enabling the specific categories of messages or calls to suit individual needs.
  • The app further offers a Do Not Disturb (DND) feature to block telemarketing calls and promotional messages effectively.

Steps to Stop Spam Calls and SMS

  • Follow these simple steps to enable spam blocking:
  • Open the MyJio App: Install or open the app on your phone.
  • Navigate to 'More': Go to the “More” option in the menu.
  • Enable Do Not Disturb (DND): Select the DND option.
  • Choose Blocking Options: Pick from “Full Block” or “Promotional Communication Block.”
  • Customize Preferences: Adjust settings to allow or block specific types of communication as per your choice.

Enhanced privacy and convenience for Jio users

With these limited steps, Jio users could manage their communication preferences and enjoy a stress-free mobile experience efficiently. 

By enabling DND and using the MyJio app’s customization features, users could keep their personal information safe while eliminating unwanted distractions.
