Google Chat Huddles- Audio calls for workspace users to roll out in January 2025

Google Chat is set to launch Huddles, a new feature which will be powered by Google Meet- to make advanced audio calls for workspaces. The new feature has been designed for quick and seamless communication, and Huddles will enable users to start an instant audio call with coworkers, by making Google Chat even more competitive with platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

When was the Huddles feature introduced?

The Huddles feature was announced in a customer preview over a year ago (2023), but updates were only announced now, as reported by The Verge. Google has recently confirmed that Huddles have begun to roll out and are expected to be available to all Workspace users by January 6th.

To start a Huddle, users could simply click a dropdown menu at the top of a chat and select ‘Start a huddle’.

This will initiate an audio call invite that can be upgraded to a video chat, with screen-sharing capabilities for a more interactive experience.

Inspired by Slack’s Huddles

Google has taken direct inspiration from Slack, even borrowing the name Huddles. While the corporate world’s office tools are increasingly similar, this move underscores Google’s intent to stay on par with its competitors.

Multitasking within Google Chat

Beyond the audio and video call options, the Huddle feature enables multitasking within Google Chat. During the call, you can continue messaging, sharing files, or collaborating on tasks.

Other recent upgrades to Google Chat

Since its major relaunch which took place last year, Google Chat introduced several new features, like :

Gemini-powered AI summaries: Auto-generated chat summaries to streamline conversations.

Auto-generated chat summaries to streamline conversations. Reply and Tagging features: Enhanced collaboration by replying to specific messages or tagging team members directly.

Enhanced collaboration by replying to specific messages or tagging team members directly. Voice recording options: Easily record and share voice notes within chats.

Despite these upgrades, many users feel that Huddles should have been a priority feature earlier. However, the late arrival is still a welcome addition.

