Lowest costing BSNL plan with 90 days validity will surpise its users: Details here

While private telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi are dominating the market, BSNL, the telecom network service owned by the government is quietly increasing its user base by offering budget-friendly recharge plans. The government-owned telecom company will be drawing customers away from private players by providing long-validity plans at lower prices.

Rs 201 plan: A budget-friendly option

BSNL’s Rs 201 plan will stand out for users who are looking for a low-cost recharge plan with long validity. This plan will offer 90 days of validity, along with 300 minutes of free calling across all the available networks. The plan will further offer 6GB of data and 99 free SMS.

It's an excellent choice for customers who use minimal internet and want to keep their SIM active at a minimal cost.

Another Rs 499 Plan for long-term users

For those who are looking for additional benefits, BSNL is offering a Rs 499 plan with 90 days of validity.

This plan will further include unlimited calling across all networks, 300 free SMS and ample data for light internet usage, making it a comprehensive option for budget-conscious customers.

BSNL gaining popularity among users

With the private telecom price hiking from various players, BSNL’s affordable plans have attracted lakhs of new users in recent months. It offers an affordable option with robust benefits, and BSNL is steadily becoming a preferred choice for cost-conscious consumers.

Whether you are looking for a basic plan to keep your SIM active or a long-validity option with ample benefits, BSNL's affordable recharge plans stand out in a competitive market.

