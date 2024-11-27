Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. iPhone 14 available at the lowest-ever price on Flipkart: Details here

iPhone 14 available at the lowest-ever price on Flipkart: Details here

There has been a big drop in the price of the iPhone 14 128GB variant. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone then this is a great opportunity for you. At this time you can buy this smartphone at a very cheap price. In Flipkart's sale, you can save thousands of rupees on iPhones.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 19:47 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 19:47 IST
iPhone 14
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14

If you have been considering upgrading your smartphone to a premium one, then now is the perfect time to switch to Apple. The iPhone 14 (128GB storage) has seen a significant price drop on Flipkart. It was originally priced at Rs 69,600, and now it is available at Rs 50,990, by the time of writing—which is almost 14% off from the originally offered price.

Additional savings include a Rs 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards and exchange offers that can fetch up to Rs 27,000 for your old phone.

India Tv - iPhone 14

Image Source : FLIPKARTiPhone 14

iPhone 14: Specifications

  • Design and Durability: It features a glass front/back with an aluminium frame and IP68 water resistance.
  • Display: A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits peak brightness.
  • Performance: It will run on iOS 16, which could be upgraded to iOS 18.1. It further features up to 6GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
  • Cameras: The device comes with a dual 12MP rear shooter and a 12MP front shooter for photography, videography and video conferencing.
  • Battery: The device will be backed by a 3,229mAh battery which will further support 15W fast charging.

Easy EMI options

Those who are budget-conscious can opt for Flipkart’s EMI options which offer the same iPhone 14 at a starting price of Rs 2,387 per month. This deal combines affordability with premium features, making it the best time to grab an iPhone 14.

ALSO READ: Honda Activa E Launched in India with swappable batteries: Details here

Honda Activa E is the first electric scooter in India which has been tailored to local preferences. Featuring swappable battery packs with a combined range of 102 km, the Activa E also includes advanced connectivity via Honda's RoadSync Duo for Bluetooth-enabled navigation and calling.

ALSO READ: Prevent OTP frauds and shield your money by following these steps

Related Stories
iPhone 14 256GB gets significant discount, now available for Rs 60,000 to clear existing stock

iPhone 14 256GB gets significant discount, now available for Rs 60,000 to clear existing stock

iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, according to the latest report

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, according to the latest report

Apple's iPhone 17 Slim aims to be thinner than ever, will start new era of smartphone design

Apple's iPhone 17 Slim aims to be thinner than ever, will start new era of smartphone design

iPhone 17 Pro models rumoured to feature new frame, redesigned camera system, more

iPhone 17 Pro models rumoured to feature new frame, redesigned camera system, more

iPhone 17 Air may be banned in THIS country due to its slim design

iPhone 17 Air may be banned in THIS country due to its slim design

One-time passwords (OTPs) are used to secure two-factor financial transaction authentication. Cybercriminals are exploiting users by stealing or tricking them into revealing OTPs, leading to unauthorised access to accounts and sensitive information.

ALSO READ: Infinix Hot 50 5G Review: A budget-friendly 5G smartphone with impressive features

If you are looking for an under Rs 10,000 smartphone then Infinix Hot 50 5G could be a perfect fit. Here is our quick review to let you know if the device is the right fit for your requirements or not.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gadgets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement