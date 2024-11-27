iPhone 14 available at the lowest-ever price on Flipkart: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14

If you have been considering upgrading your smartphone to a premium one, then now is the perfect time to switch to Apple. The iPhone 14 (128GB storage) has seen a significant price drop on Flipkart. It was originally priced at Rs 69,600, and now it is available at Rs 50,990, by the time of writing—which is almost 14% off from the originally offered price.

Additional savings include a Rs 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards and exchange offers that can fetch up to Rs 27,000 for your old phone.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14: Specifications

Design and Durability: It features a glass front/back with an aluminium frame and IP68 water resistance.

Display: A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Performance: It will run on iOS 16, which could be upgraded to iOS 18.1. It further features up to 6GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The device comes with a dual 12MP rear shooter and a 12MP front shooter for photography, videography and video conferencing.

Battery: The device will be backed by a 3,229mAh battery which will further support 15W fast charging.

Easy EMI options

Those who are budget-conscious can opt for Flipkart’s EMI options which offer the same iPhone 14 at a starting price of Rs 2,387 per month. This deal combines affordability with premium features, making it the best time to grab an iPhone 14.

