Honda Activa E Launched in India with swappable batteries: Details here

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI) has launched the much-awaited Activa E electric scooter, marking the automaker's entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. Designed for Indian consumers, the Activa E boasts swappable battery technology, offering a combined range of 102 km. It features advanced connectivity options through Honda’s RoadSync Duo, allowing users to make calls and navigate via Bluetooth pairing.

Availability and variants

The Activa E will hit the market in Spring 2025 across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. It will support Honda’s e:Swap battery-sharing service, enhancing convenience for urban users. The scooter is available in two variants: Standard and Sync Duo, and five elegant colours including Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Foggy Silver Metallic.

Specifications and performance

Powered by a wheel-side electric motor with a peak output of 6.0 kW and 22Nm torque, the Activa E features dual swappable 1.5 kWh batteries, offering three riding modes: Econ, Standard, and Sport. The Sport mode delivers a top speed of 80 kmph, while the reverse mode adds convenience. Stylish LED lighting, alloy wheels, and front disc brakes enhance the design and functionality.

Honda QC1: A compact offering

Alongside the Activa E, Honda has introduced the QC1, an electric scooter for short commutes. With an 80 km range, 1.5 kWh battery and compact design, it will feature a 5-inch LCD cluster, USB Type-C socket and under-seat storage.

Plans for the future?

Activa E has aligned with Honda's vision by launching 30 electric models worldwide by 2030, which further reflects the commitment to sustainable mobility in India.

