Flipkart Black Friday Sale to last till November 29: Massive discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 9 and more

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Flipkart Black Friday Sale started on November 24 and will end on November 29. Many smartphones, from different price brackets, will be available at huge discounted prices. Here is a detailed guide on how to make your purchase during the sale period

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2024 20:24 IST
Flipkart Black Friday Sale
Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Black Friday Sale

The Flipkart Black Friday Sale is live and it will last till November 29. The e-commerce is offering huge discounts on several smartphones which are available on the platform. Whether you are looking for a flagship device or a budget-friendly smartphone for yourself, this sale incorporates all kinds of categories when it comes to smart devices. Here’s a closer look at some of the deals and tips for smart shopping during the limited-period sales.

Top smartphone deals on Flipkart

  1. Google Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 1,09,999 is now available at an offer price of Rs 99,999
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G with 128GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 89,999 is now available at an offer price of Rs 38,999.
  3. Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900 is now available at an offer price of Rs 65,499.
  4. Realme P1 Speed 5G with 128GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 20,999 is now available at an offer price of Rs 17,999.
  5. Nothing Phone (2a) 5G with 256GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 29,999, is now available at an offer price of Rs 27,999.

Tips for shopping during the Flipkart Black Friday sale

  1. Compare Prices: Before purchasing, compare Flipkart’s deals with local retailers or other e-commerce platforms to ensure you’re getting the best price.
  2. Check bank offers: Look for additional discounts or cashback offers from partnered banks to save even more.
  3. Inspect product listings: Check the specifications carefully and verify the discounted price difference from the MRP.
  4. Unboxing tip: Record yourself unboxing the device to document its condition in case of defects or damage.

Why this sale is worth it?

The Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to grab high-end smartphones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus at reduced prices. Budget buyers can also benefit from significant discounts on Realme and Nothing devices.

