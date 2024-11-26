Flipkart Black Friday Sale to last till November 29: Massive discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 9 and more

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Black Friday Sale

The Flipkart Black Friday Sale is live and it will last till November 29. The e-commerce is offering huge discounts on several smartphones which are available on the platform. Whether you are looking for a flagship device or a budget-friendly smartphone for yourself, this sale incorporates all kinds of categories when it comes to smart devices. Here’s a closer look at some of the deals and tips for smart shopping during the limited-period sales.

Top smartphone deals on Flipkart

Google Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 1,09,999 is now available at an offer price of Rs 99,999 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G with 128GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 89,999 is now available at an offer price of Rs 38,999. Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900 is now available at an offer price of Rs 65,499. Realme P1 Speed 5G with 128GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 20,999 is now available at an offer price of Rs 17,999. Nothing Phone (2a) 5G with 256GB storage, which was originally priced at Rs 29,999, is now available at an offer price of Rs 27,999.

Tips for shopping during the Flipkart Black Friday sale

Compare Prices: Before purchasing, compare Flipkart’s deals with local retailers or other e-commerce platforms to ensure you’re getting the best price. Check bank offers: Look for additional discounts or cashback offers from partnered banks to save even more. Inspect product listings: Check the specifications carefully and verify the discounted price difference from the MRP. Unboxing tip: Record yourself unboxing the device to document its condition in case of defects or damage.

Why this sale is worth it?

The Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to grab high-end smartphones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus at reduced prices. Budget buyers can also benefit from significant discounts on Realme and Nothing devices.

