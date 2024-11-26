Streambox Media disrupts TV market with subscription-based Dor TV

Follow us on Image Source : STREAMBOX MEDIA Streambox Media

Streambox Media, an Indian tech startup has unveiled its innovative television, named 'Dor', which will operate on a unique subscription-based model. The 4K QLED TV, available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants, will offer a unified entertainment experience by consolidating multiple OTT apps and live TV channels onto a single platform, DorOS.

A subscription-based approach

Unlike traditional TV models, Dor will need an initial activation fee and a monthly subscription to access its full range of features (just like we do when we get a WiFi connection at home). This subscription-based model will provide the users with access to a vast library of content from popular OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and Netflix (by the time of writing it is a pending partnership).

DorOS: A unified entertainment platform

The subscription service will be powered by the DorOS, which could also be said as the heart of the Dor TV experience. It will offer a seamless interface that aggregates content from various sources.

Key features of DorOS include:

Single sign-on : Access multiple OTT apps with a single login.

: Access multiple OTT apps with a single login. Personalized recommendations : AI-powered recommendations tailored to individual preferences.

: AI-powered recommendations tailored to individual preferences. Intuitive navigation : Easy-to-use interface for effortless content discovery.

: Easy-to-use interface for effortless content discovery. Voice control: Hands-free control for a convenient viewing experience.

Hardware and Additional Features

The Dor TV boasts impressive hardware specifications, including:

4K QLED display for stunning visuals

Dolby Audio for immersive sound

Solar-powered remote control for eco-friendliness

Dedicated mobile app for personalized content consumption

Pricing and availability

The 43-inch Dor TV is priced at Rs 10,799, inclusive of the activation fee and one month of subscription.

Subsequent monthly subscriptions are priced at Rs 799.

The 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available early next year (2025).

A step into the future of TV

Streambox Media's Dor TV represents a significant departure from traditional television models. By offering a subscription-based approach and a unified entertainment platform, Dor aims to revolutionize the way we consume content. With its innovative features and competitive pricing, Dor has the potential to disrupt the Indian television market.

ALSO READ: Starlink launches Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity

ALSO READ: Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India: A flagship to rival Samsung and Xiaomi