Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India: A flagship to rival Samsung and Xiaomi

Realme has unveiled its latest flagship- the GT 7 Pro in the Indian market, which is a successor to the popular GT 6 series. The new smartphones will be packed with top-tier specs, and this smartphone has been designed to challenge flagship offerings from brands like Xiaomi and Samsung.
Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched smartphone from the company:
Price and availability
Variants and pricing:
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 56,999
- 16GB + 512GB: Rs 62,999
Colours:
The device will be available in two colour variants- Galaxy Gray and Orange
Sale and offers:
The smartphone will be available on Amazon from November 29 at noon onwards.
Pre-booking for the device has already started with benefits like a Rs 3,000 bank discount, no-cost EMI and free screen replacement for one year.
Key Specifications
Display
- The device comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO Eco2 OLED Plus, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will come with 1264 x 2780 pixels, HDR10+, and 6,500 nits peak brightness.
Processor and storage:
- The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
- The comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage.
Battery:
- The smartphone will be backed by a 5,800mAh Silicon Carbon Titan battery
- It will further support a 120W SuperVOOC fast charging
Software:
- The device will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on the Android 15 operating
- Next-gen AI features for enhanced performance
Camera system
Triple rear cameras:
- 50MP main OIS sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide lens
- 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical and 120x super zoom)
- Supports 8K video recording and Hyperimage+
Front camera
- The front Camera will have a 16MP shooter
Additional Features
- Durability: The device will be protected IP69+ rating for water resistance- which could support underwater photography and video
- It will come with 11480mm vapour cooling for smooth multitasking
- For connectivity, it will support a dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC
- For music and speakers, the device will come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
Why it stands out
- The Realme GT 7 Pro combines cutting-edge performance with premium features like advanced cameras, a flagship processor, and stunning design, making it a strong contender in India’s premium smartphone market.
ALSO READ: Realme 14 Pro 5G to launch in India soon; colour options, RAM and storage tipped