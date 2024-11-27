Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Prevent OTP frauds and shield your money by following these steps

One has to stay vigilant and proactive to safeguard your financial transactions and sensitive data from OTP scams. Here are several ways you could be protected from cybercriminals.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 17:32 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 17:49 IST
Avoid OTP scams

One-time passwords (OTPs) are used to secure two-factor financial transaction authentication. Cybercriminals are exploiting users by stealing or tricking them into revealing OTPs, leading to unauthorised access to accounts and sensitive information.

Steps to prevent OTP frauds

  1. Avoid unsolicited requests: Legitimate institutions never ask for OTPs unless you initiate them. Be wary of urgent calls or messages requesting OTPs.
  2. Protect sensitive data: Never share personal or account details over calls, messages, or untrusted networks.
  3. Ignore suspicious links: Avoid clicking on unknown links claiming prizes or discounts. Search for official websites manually.
  4. Use trusted apps only: Download apps from verified sources and limit permissions to avoid data breaches.
  5. Prefer secure networks: Avoid public Wi-Fi for transactions. Use trusted networks or VPNs for online banking.
  6. Verify communication sources: Double-check email IDs, phone numbers, and senders' authenticity before sharing any data.
  7. Update contact information: Ensure your bank and financial accounts reflect your current mobile number and email to receive alerts.
  8. Monitor account activity: Regularly check your account statements to identify and report unauthorized activities.

