This Vodafone Idea recharge plan to last for 12 weeks at just Rs 509: What’s new?

Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest telecom operator is still lagging behind the race of 5G network in India, and have been facing increasing pressure from its competitors (Airtel and Jio) due to this. To retain its user base, the company has further introduced several affordable recharge plans which come bundled with a budget-friendly 84-day offer.

At Rs 509 for 84-day validity

The company offers an 84-day plan at Rs 509 that provides the following benefits:

Data: 6GB of high-speed data

Voice calls: Unlimited local and STD voice calls

SMS: 1000 free SMS in total

Once the high-speed data limit is exhausted, users will be able to continue browsing at reduced speeds. Additionally, standard SMS charges will apply after the free SMS quota is over.

Another plan: At Rs 859 for an 84-day plan

For those who seek more generous data benefits, Vodafone Idea will offer another 84-day plan priced at Rs 859. This plan provides:

Data : 1.5GB of high-speed data per day

: 1.5GB of high-speed data per day Voice calls : Unlimited local and STD voice calls

: Unlimited local and STD voice calls SMS : 100 free SMS per day

: 100 free SMS per day Night data: Unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM

Weekend data rollover: Unused data from weekends can be carried over to the next weekend.

A strategic move

Vodafone Idea's 84-day plans are strategic moves to attract and retain customers in a highly competitive market. By offering affordable long-term plans, the company aims to counter aggressive pricing strategies from its rivals.

While these plans offer attractive benefits, it's essential for users to carefully evaluate their specific needs and choose the plan that best suits their usage patterns.

