Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends visas for 14 countries, including India | Here's why Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended visa issuance for 14 countries, including India, ahead of Hajj 2025. The suspension, which affects Umrah, business, and family visas, aims to curb unauthorised Hajj participation and illegal employment by travelers during the pilgrimage season.

Hajj 2025: In a major travel update, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended visa issuance for 14 countries, including India, ahead of the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage season. The move affects Umrah, business, and family visa categories and is expected to remain in place until mid-June. The countries affected by the suspension include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Morocco, and Yemen, according to a report by Pakistan's ARY News quoting diplomatic sources.

Officials clarified that those holding valid Umrah visas can still enter the kingdom until April 13. The suspension is part of a broader effort by Saudi authorities to regulate pilgrim traffic and prevent violations during the Hajj season.

Curbing unauthorised Hajj and visa misuse

The Saudi government cited concerns over past instances where individuals used multiple-entry, business, or family visas to enter the country during the Hajj season and perform the pilgrimage illegally. Such unauthorized participation led to overcrowding and posed safety challenges.

Authorities also noted that some visa holders were found engaging in illegal employment, violating immigration and labor laws. These infractions have prompted tighter control over visa issuance during the sensitive Hajj period.

Strict enforcement and penalties

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the visa suspension is aimed at improving safety, streamlining pilgrim management, and maintaining order during Hajj. Those found violating the new guidelines may face penalties, including a five-year entry ban. Officials urged affected travelers to adhere to the rules and avoid attempting unauthorised travel during the restricted period.

Digital guide launched to assist pilgrims

In a move to improve services for pilgrims, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently launched a multilingual digital guide available in 16 languages, including Urdu, English, Arabic, Turkish, and Indonesian. The guide, accessible via the ministry’s official website, offers essential information in PDF and audio formats to help pilgrims prepare for the journey. Normal visa services are expected to resume after mid-June, once the main phase of Hajj arrangements concludes.