Infinix Hot 50 5G Review: A budget-friendly 5G smartphone with impressive features

Infinix Hot 50 5G is an entry-level smartphone which has been priced at Rs 9,999. The device offers a blend of features, making it a strong contender in the budget 5G segment and sports a sleek design and decent specification. Here is a quick review of the device to let you know if you could choose to be a companion for yourself under the range of Rs 10,000.

Look and feel: Slim device with a premium touch.

The Hot 50 5G comes with a slim design, and measures a thickness of 7.8mm- and it is a must to state that this kind of thickness is rare for devices which are available under Rs 10,000.

Despite packing a 5,000mAh battery, it further manages to look sleek and feels premium. We received the Sage Green variant which looked different and smart too. The matte back panel with a subtle glittery effect adds to the premium feel, along with the camera module, which is bulged out when placed on flat surfaces.

The large 6.7-inch display offers a good grip and feels sturdy, making it ideal for those who want a big screen without compromising on comfort.

Display: Bright and Smooth

The device comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, providing smooth visuals and the company has further introduced Infinix’s take on the dynamic island, which is named the ‘Dynamic Bar’, which provides notifications for calls, media playback, charging, and face unlock animations.

The display is bright enough to use the device outdoors, but when used under the bright sun, it was a little troublesome. Further, vivid colours were already displayed which enhanced the viewing experience. No matter if you are scrolling through Instagram or watching YouTube videos, the device could justify the performance.

The device is further protected with IP54 (water resistance capabilities) and wet-finger touch recognition which will further add durability to the device. However, the thicker bottom bezel is something which I feel was a slight low point on the device.

Performance and processor

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and it is available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants. The smartphone offers smooth performance for day-to-day tasks with social media browsing, listening to music, video streaming and even light gaming. The device runs smoothly without much trouble for longer usage. I saw a movie, for a long stretch of 2.5 hours and the device worked flawlessly without much issue.

The device comes with some pre-installed applications like Instagram, Messenger and Snapchat.

Camera capabilities

The Hot 50 5G comes with a 48-megapixel dual-rear shooter with AI enhancements, offering decent performance in daylight photography. The Pro mode is impressive when used, delivering sharp and detailed shots. However, the portrait mode could have been better, with little noticeable difference from the standard mode.

Talking about the front shooter, the device comes with an 8-megapixel camera which could perform fine, particularly with the beauty mode off- capable of delivering natural selfies.

But this is a must to mention that the slow shutter speed does leave you with blurred images if the subject or camera moves the slightest. This concern has been bothering the other smartphones at this price tag too.

Battery details

The Hot 50 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which could easily last a full day on moderate to heavy use. The smartphone comes packed with an 18W fast charging but in my experience, it was not fast enough. It took me almost 2.5 hours to charge the device from 0 to 100 per cent while using the packed charger. But when using another charger from OnePlus, the device was capable of charging faster than usual.

The device comes with an AI charging feature which has been designed to protect battery health and prevent overheating, the slow charging speed can test your patience.

Head-to-head competition

In the sub-Rs 10,000 price range, the Infinix Hot 50 5G may face some tough competition from competitors like Moto G45 5G, or Redmi 13- which offer equally similar kinds of specifications but better UI.

However, the Infinix Hot 50 5G’s larger display could be a win-win for those who are looking for a device for binge-watch. Also, the sleek design may give it an edge for those who prioritize screen size and aesthetics.

Verdict

At Rs 9,999, the Infinix Hot 50 5G offers a lot of value. It has a slim design, bigger display, fine performance, and long battery life which makes it a strong contender in the budget 5G segment.

While it has some drawbacks like slow charging occasional lags, and slight heat up when gaming. Certainly for those who are looking for a budget 5G smartphone, then it could be a fine choice under Rs 10,000- if you are set to compromise with great camera capabilities.

