'Those who betray Maharashtra are traitors': KDMC row deepens between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, Uddhav upset

Mumbai:

Tensions have surfaced between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) following the latter’s decision to support the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The move has reportedly upset Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who believes the decision violates alliance norms.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have alleged that the MNS failed to uphold “coalition dharma” after contesting the civic elections together and later extending support to the rival Shinde faction.

Raut says decision taken at local level

Responding to the controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said he had spoken to MNS chief Raj Thackeray on the issue. According to Raut, the decision to support the Shinde Sena in KDMC was taken by local MNS leaders, not by the party’s central leadership.

Raut claimed that Raj Thackeray himself was unhappy with the development and was not in favour of extending support to the Shinde-led Sena. “Local leaders took this step to remain close to power. Raj Thackeray is hurt by this decision,” Raut said.

Strong words against Shinde Sena

Sharpening his attack, Raut described the Shinde Sena as the “MIM of Maharashtra” and said parties that have broken away through betrayal should not be supported. He asserted that aligning with the Shinde faction amounts to endorsing political defection.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Raj Thackeray take strict action against MNS corporators who backed the Shinde Sena in KDMC.

Numbers behind the KDMC power play

In the 107-member Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the Shinde Sena emerged as the largest party with 53 seats, while the BJP won 50. The majority mark stands at 62. The MNS secured five seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 11, the NCP (SP) one and the Congress two.

With both the BJP and Shinde Sena eyeing the mayoral post, the support of the five MNS corporators has become politically significant. A reported meeting involving Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske and MNS leader Raju Patil further fuelled speculation of a post-poll understanding.

‘Betrayal will not be forgiven’: Raut

Reacting sharply, Raut told the media that betrayal for power would not be tolerated. “Those who betray Maharashtra are traitors, and those who support them deserve the same label. Such dishonesty will not be forgiven by the people of the state,” he said.

Raut added that the developments in Kalyan-Dombivli had angered Uddhav Thackeray. Quoting Raj Thackeray, he said some leaders have a tendency to switch sides if they do not gain power. Calling such behaviour dangerous for politics, Raut said, “People who change loyalties like this are political psychopaths.”

Raut said that Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had fought the civic polls together, and any post-election defection was a breach of trust. “If someone gets elected on a party symbol and then betrays it, the party leadership must act,” he said, underlining the need for the MNS to take a clear and decisive stand on the issue.