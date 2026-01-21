Kerala tragedy: Accused Shimjitha Mustafa sent to 14-day custody in sales manager's suicide case Deepak was travelling to his office on a crowded bus in Kozhikode when his hand accidentally brushed against Mustafa. She posted an 18-second video clip on social media, claiming that Deepak had touched her inappropriately several times.

Kozhikode:

Shimjitha Musthafa, the accused in the case linked to the suicide of a Kerala sales manager, has been remanded in police custody for 14 days. She was produced before the Kunnamangalam Magistrate after being arrested for posting the video of the victim, in which she alleged that the latter inappropriately touched her several times.

Earlier, the Kozhikode Medical College police booked Musthafa (35), a resident of Vadakara, under charges of abetment to suicide, an officer confirmed.

About the case

A 41-year-old sales manager, Deepak U, died by suicide at his home on Monday after facing heavy trolling on social media. The man, who worked in a textile company, reportedly came under severe mental stress due to the online abuse.

The incident that triggered the online storm occurred on Friday. Deepak was travelling to his office on a crowded bus in Kozhikode when his hand accidentally brushed against a woman standing behind him. The woman, identified as social media content creator Shimjitha Mustafa, was recording a reel at the time.

Although she did not react at the moment, Shimjitha later posted an 18-second video clip on social media, claiming that Deepak had touched her inappropriately several times.

The video quickly went viral, receiving over two million views within hours. Following the post, Deepak became the target of widespread trolling and abusive comments online.

Overwhelmed by the massive online harassment, Deepak reportedly suffered severe mental distress, which led him to take his own life.