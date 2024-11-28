Your original Aadhaar Card is at risk: Here’s why and how to protect it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for any Indian in today’s time. It is used everywhere- from a child’s school admission to job joining. The card carries a unique ID number which is your identity with which a lot of security work could be done. This card is used in nearly every place where ID proof is considered. How important this document is can be gauged from the fact that without an Aadhaar card, no government scheme is availed.

Whenever a room is booked at a place like a hotel, an Aadhaar card is used. By the way, do you know that giving an Aadhaar card at places like hotels can be very dangerous?

Our personal and biographical details are all available on the Aadhaar card, which could be misused in some cases. Through the details available on the card, anyone could get information about our bank details.

Image Source : FILEAadhar Card

Never give the original copy of the Aadhaar card to anyone unknown

If you have been given the original copy of your Aadhaar card at places, then you have made a big mistake. You need to avoid giving the original Aadhaar card at places like hotels, clubs, flights, trains and more.

Rather than giving the original card, you could use a mask Aadhaar card. Let us tell you more about it.

Image Source : FILEYour original Aadhaar Card is at risk: Here’s why and how to protect it

What is a Masked Aadhaar Card and why should we use it?

I know many of you must not be aware of the Masked Aadhar Card concept. This card is a copy of your original Aadhaar card and has been recognized by UIDAI as well. You could easily use it as ID proof at the hotel, airport or during travel.

The first 8 numbers in the mask Aadhaar card are completely blurred, due to which no one could misuse your Aadhaar card. This will reduce the possibility of online scams and fraud with you.

Image Source : FILEUIDAI

How to download Masked Aadhaar Card?

To download a Masked Aadhaar Card, go need to visit UIDAI's website https://uidai.gov.in/.

Now you have to click on the option of 'My Aadhaar' on the website. After filling in your Aadhaar number, you will have to fill captcha given there, on the page. Now an OTP will be sent to your registered number. You have to complete the verification process by filling OTP. After the verification is complete, you will get the download option. Click on that. Now you will get a checkbox, in which you will be asked if you want a masked Aadhaar card. Click on that.

Now your masked Aadhaar card will be downloaded.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to Spam Calls and SMS on your Jio number: Know-how?