OnePlus 11R 5G a massive price drop in India: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11R 5G

If you are someone who is looking forward to upgrade to a OnePlus smartphone- specifically the flagship device, then here is an amazing deal which you would not want to miss. During this sale season, Amazon and Flipkart are offering incredible deals and discounts on smartphones, which include the OnePlus 11R 5G. At present, one could buy the 256GB storage variant of the device at a significant discount.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Discount on Flipkart

The OnePlus 11R 5G (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 44,999.

However, thanks to a 20 per cent discount, you can now purchase it for just Rs 35,924. Additionally, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get an extra 5 per cent cashback, making the deal even sweeter. There's also an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on EMI transactions with the same card.

A flagship smartphone at an affordable price

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a premium offering packed with powerful features. It boasts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, built on a 4nm technology, ensuring seamless multitasking and high-end gaming performance. The phone is designed to cater to photography enthusiasts as well, with its triple-camera setup on the rear.

Camera features that impress

50MP primary sensor

8MP ultra-wide sensor for landscape shots.

2MP macro sensor for detailed close-ups.

For selfies and video calls, the device comes with a 16MP front shooter.

Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1450 nits peak brightness.

6.74-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1450 nits peak brightness. The handset is built with a premium glass back design with a sturdy plastic frame.

OS: Runs on OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13 operating system.

Runs on OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13 operating system. Performance: The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Storage options: Up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Battery: 5000mAh with 100W fast charging support.

Don’t miss this limited-time offer

OnePlus 11R 5G is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade to a flagship smartphone.

ALSO READ: Google Maps to delete your location history soon: Know-why

ALSO READ: TRAI’s new OTP Traceability Rule begins for Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL users