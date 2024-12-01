Google Maps to delete your location history soon: Know-why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Map

Google has announced a significant change to its location history feature on Maps, which has been affecting millions of users. Since December 1, 2023, the tech giant has been deleting all location history which is older than three months, including data from the popular ‘Timeline’ feature, which helps to track the users' movements and stores past trip details. This update will impact location history which has been stored on devices and in Google’s cloud services.

Why is Google making this change?

Google has been shifting toward a more privacy-focused approach since December 2022. The company started storing location history on devices rather than in the cloud. With this latest step, even the locally stored data will be erased as part of a broader move to reduce data storage and prioritise user privacy. However, this change means that the users must act swiftly to preserve their valuable location data.

Save your data before December 8

If you frequently use Google Maps' Timeline to revisit trips or track commutes, you must download and save your location history by December 8 (2024). After the given date, the unsaved data will be permanently deleted after this deadline.

To help users, Google has shared a link in its warning emails that guides them through saving their data. Alternatively, you can use Google Takeout to export your Timeline data:

Visit takeout.google.com.

Select all options except Location History (Timeline).

Click Next Step and then Create Export.

Once the export is complete, you’ll have a secure copy of your Timeline data.

Unexpected data deletions reported

Some users who opted for the "Keep until you delete" setting have reported unexpected deletions of their Timeline data. To avoid losing critical information, Google advises all users to manually export their data using the steps above.

Act now to ensure your cherished location history is saved before Google rolls out these changes.

