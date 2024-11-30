Fake versus Original mobile chargers: Easy ways to spot the difference and Check expiry date

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Charging

If you have recently purchased a new charger, there are chance that it might be a fake/duplicate product and many users are unaware of this. Fortunately, identifying whether your charger is genuine or fake is quite easy. You can even check the expiry date of your charger to ensure that it is safe and reliable.

Smartphone chargers: A growing concern

Nowadays, most smartphone brands do not include chargers with their devices, especially when we talk about the flagship models (besides OnePlus, Realme and a few more). This result, users are compelled to buy chargers separately, often spending a significant amount. However, distinguishing between genuine and fake chargers can be tricky.

With smartphones being essential for everyday activities like online payments, shopping, ticket bookings, and entertainment, the need for a reliable charger becomes critical. Using a high-quality, original charger is vital for the long-term health and performance of your phone.

The risks of using fake or low-quality chargers

Using a fake or low-quality charger can lead to several issues:

Overheating problems Battery performance degradation Risk of phone explosion

If you recently purchased a charger and want to ensure that it is an authentic one, then you can easily verify it. Furthermore, you can check how long your charger is likely to last.

How to check if your charger is genuine or fake

To identify a genuine charger and determine its expiry date, follow these steps:

Download the BIS Care App: This app is available for both Android and iOS users. Open the App and Navigate to the Home Page: On the home screen, you will find several options. Select "Verify R no. under CRS": Here, you’ll get two options: Enter the Product Registration Number

Scan the QR Code on the charger. Verify the details: Use the registration number or QR code to fetch the charger’s details. The information will include the expiry date of your charger.

