Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Fake versus Original mobile chargers: Easy ways to spot the difference and Check expiry date

Fake chargers not only pose a risk to your smartphone but also to your safety. Always purchase chargers with a BIS certification and use the BIS Care app to verify their authenticity. By doing so, you can ensure your phone's charger is both genuine and safe for long-term use.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 17:52 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 17:55 IST
Charging
Image Source : PIXABAY Charging

If you have recently purchased a new charger, there are chance that it might be a fake/duplicate product and many users are unaware of this. Fortunately, identifying whether your charger is genuine or fake is quite easy. You can even check the expiry date of your charger to ensure that it is safe and reliable.

Smartphone chargers: A growing concern

Nowadays, most smartphone brands do not include chargers with their devices, especially when we talk about the flagship models (besides OnePlus, Realme and a few more). This result, users are compelled to buy chargers separately, often spending a significant amount. However, distinguishing between genuine and fake chargers can be tricky.

With smartphones being essential for everyday activities like online payments, shopping, ticket bookings, and entertainment, the need for a reliable charger becomes critical. Using a high-quality, original charger is vital for the long-term health and performance of your phone.

The risks of using fake or low-quality chargers

Using a fake or low-quality charger can lead to several issues:

  1. Overheating problems
  2. Battery performance degradation
  3. Risk of phone explosion

If you recently purchased a charger and want to ensure that it is an authentic one, then you can easily verify it. Furthermore, you can check how long your charger is likely to last.

How to check if your charger is genuine or fake

To identify a genuine charger and determine its expiry date, follow these steps:

PhonePe launches Indus Appstore and discussed on sustainable business models for India: Details

How to if your iPhone charge is fake or original? An easy guide

Websites you visit may store your data on your device: Here's how to disable this feature

Phone Storage Full? Enable auto-archive to free up space from unused apps

These settings will allow only priority calls while you sleep: Here's how to enable them

Android 15 brings Private space for security, privacy: How to setup

Theft Detection Lock will protect your personal data from thieves: How to enable it

UPI Lite enables PIN-less payments on Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay: Here's how

  1. Download the BIS Care App: This app is available for both Android and iOS users.
  2. Open the App and Navigate to the Home Page: On the home screen, you will find several options.
  3. Select "Verify R no. under CRS": Here, you’ll get two options:
    • Enter the Product Registration Number
    • Scan the QR Code on the charger.
  4. Verify the details: Use the registration number or QR code to fetch the charger’s details. The information will include the expiry date of your charger.

ALSO READ: ​Say goodbye to Spam Calls and SMS on your Jio number: Know-how?

MyJio App has added a new feature which will empower its users to control the type of messages or calls they want to receive. This will offer complete peace of mind to the users along with security.

ALOS READ: Indian Railways offers date and name change for tickets: Step-by-step guide

