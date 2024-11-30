Best Airtel recharge plan with 365 days validity: Ideal for voice call users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, which serves millions of Indian users offers affordable recharge plans for the customers. The company offers an extensive portfolio of recharge plans, to cater for a vast user base across the country- ranging from budget-friendly options to premium ones.

Among these are long-term validity plans which are designed to meet the needs of users who are seeking hassle-free services for an entire year. So, if you are looking for Airtel’s best yearly recharge plan, then here is a detailed look at their under Rs. 2,000 plan, which could be considered a great option for those on a budget.

Airtel’s Rs. 1,999 annual plan: Benefits and features

Priced at Rs. 1,999, this is an affordable annual recharge option which will be valid for 365 days.

It will enable the users to enjoy unlimited free calls to any network across India.

It will include 100 free SMS per day, making it a well-rounded choice for users who rely more on voice calls and messaging.

This plan is ideal for users who are looking for an uninterrupted service experience without frequent recharges.

Limited data allocation: A key consideration

While the plan provides excellent calling and messaging benefits, it might disappoint those who are looking for a heavy data plan.

The Rs. 1,999 plan includes a total of 24GB of high-speed data for the entire year- making it just 2GB of data per month- which is relatively lower than the usability which a person needs per day.

Once the allocated data is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for additional data usage.

This limitation makes the plan less appealing for users who stream or browse extensively.

Additional perks: Entertainment and Music

Subscribers of this plan could access a variety of entertainment options.

Airtel provides free access to Airtel Xstream Play, where users can watch TV shows, movies, and live channels.

However, it is worth noting that the plan does not include the premium subscription for Xstream Play.

The Rs. 1,999 plan also offers a free subscription to Wynk Music, enabling users to enjoy music streaming without extra costs.

