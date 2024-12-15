Billie Eilish gets hit during Arizona show, fan throws object during Live singing, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Billie Eilish gets hit during Arizona show

Fans flock to see film stars and singers. Sometimes they get immense love and sometimes they also face bad experiences. Recently, a similar experience happened with Grammy Award-winning popular singer Billie Eilish. The singer was performing live in Arizona when suddenly someone from the crowd threw a necklace at her.

The singer continued performing

Billie was hit by a necklace during a live show. But, during this time, Billie showed patience. She did not stop singing, she continued her performance despite the attack and indecency. Billie's video is going viral on social media, in which it can be seen that the necklace came straight to her face. However, it was the singer's reaction that won the internet.

Billie looked a bit upset after the misbehaviour with her in the live show, but she did not let the people present there know about it. Even after the attack, she continued singing without stopping. Fans are praising the singer on social media for the patience she showed even after the misbehaviour.

Fans get excited, said Billie

Billie Eilish once said about the attacks on celebrities during performances that she feels that incidents of throwing things at artists have been happening for years. She said that people get excited and it can be dangerous.

However, this is not the first time such an accident has happened with Billie Eilish. Once during a live concert in New York, an accident also happened with the singer. In this accident, Billie fell off the stage and hurt her leg. Billie shared the photo of this injury on her social media account. Now it just remains to see, when will fans learn to contain their excitement and emotions during such events.

