Game Changer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer to have a pre-release event in America?

South superstar Ram Charan is in the news these days for his much-awaited film 'Game Changer'. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be seen together for the second time after the release of the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Ram Charan has joined hands with director S Shankar for this film. As the release of the film is getting closer, the makers are releasing some special glimpses for the audience. At the same time, seems like the makers of Game Changer are planning a mega pre-release event in America.

Game Changer pre-release event

A grand pre-release event of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film Game Changer is being planned in America on December 21. It is known that RC17 director Sukumar is also going to come to this ceremony along with the Game Changer team. The new schedule of RC17 starts from December 10 in Hyderabad. After the completion of the week-long schedule, the Game Changer team will go to America.

Game Changer is a political drama

After the global success of 'RRR', Mega Power Star Ram Charan is all set for his next big release Game Changer, a political drama directed by Shankar Shanmugam. With the promotions expected to pick up pace soon, fans are eagerly waiting for an important update from Ram Charan himself.

The sequel of the film will not be made

Earlier it was reported that S Shankar is not ready to make a sequel to this film. It has been confirmed that Game Changer is a standalone project, with no plans for a sequel. Director Shankar has taken a long time of three years to complete this project and according to reports, he does not want to take the story further.

The film will be released on this day

The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political thriller, the story of which is written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra in important roles. It is reported that Charan will play the role of an IAS officer. Game Changer has music by Thaman, cinematography by Tiru and editing by Shameer Muhammed. The film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025.

