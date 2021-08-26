Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHID/MIRA PICS: Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha's 5th birthday celebration

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's firstborn Misha turned a year older on Thursday. Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Mira took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message. "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha.Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the lainbows Jou are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord', Grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Papa," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Mira posted a picture of a rainbow cake. Here's what she posted:

Image Source : INSTA/MIRARAJPUT Mira's post on Misha's birthday

For those unversed, Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with a son Zain. See some of their adorable pics here:

Sharing his views on the paparazzi culture, Shahid once told PT, "If I don’t post the pictures of Misha, somebody will click her and that is my reality. I wish I could draw a line... I would have drawn it long back. People should draw a line. Children when they are in natural spaces they should not be made so conscious of themselves. It is part of my job and I know what comes with it. I am doing my best to find comfort with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness.

Shahid, on the other hand, will next be seen in the cricket drama, titled 'Jersey.' The film happens to be a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. Apart from Shahid, the movie also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

-With ANI inputs