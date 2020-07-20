Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Phone Bhoot First Look: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi team up for horror-comedy

On Monday the official announcement of upcoming film Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was finally made. The talks about the horror-comedy have been going on since last year until today the first look poster of the film was shared by the actors on their respective social media handles. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will be a Farhan Akhtar production under the banners of Ritesh Sidhawani's Excel Entertainment. The first poster of the film featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride. Announcing the news, Excel wrote, "Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar [sic]."

While Katrina shared the photo and wrote alongside, "The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021." Ishaan captioned it, "Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising."

Katrina also shared a fun BTS video that was shot before the lockdown took place. The video showed the three of them enjoying the shoot. She wrote alongside, "One fine day- BTS #shotbeforelockdown."

"Phone Bhoot" is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film would see Katrina, 36, who last featured in "Bharat", step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career. The filming will begin later this year and the film will release in 2021.

While Ishaan is gearing up for the premiere of Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' series, Siddhant will be next seen in the sequel of 'Bunty Aur Babli.

