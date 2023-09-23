Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Guests enjoy boat ride in Udaipur's Lake Pichola

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding venue is Rajasthan's Udaipur

As the wedding preparations and festivities of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha progress with the day, the invitees for the wedding were seen enjoying a boat ride in the lake outside the wedding venue of The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows the boat ride circling Lake Pichola.

Check out the video:

What happened today at the wedding venue so far?

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s 'Choora' ceremony took place at 10 am at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. As per the wedding invitation that went viral on social media, 'Adorn with love,' is the theme of the morning function.

Later, a welcome lunch was planned at around 1 pm for the guests.

What next?

The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 pm and the theme is 'Let's party like it's 90s'.

As per a report by IANS, DJ Sumit Sethi will be seen making the bride-groom and their families groove to his tunes tonight. He has previously played in Commonwealth Games to International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the weddings of cricketer Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech and Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha in 2014.

The wedding will take place on Sunday, September 24 with the pheras expected to take place at 4 pm on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6:30 pm. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8:30 pm.

(With IANS inputs)

