Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra to SKIP her little ones' big day?

Actor Parineeti Chopra is soon to become politician Raghav Chadha's wife. The couple, who made headlines earlier this year, will get married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Amidst the wedding festivities, fans are tracking every detail of the guest list and wondering if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are also global stars apart from the bride's family, will attend the grand ceremony or miss it.

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to her Instagram story and wished her 'little one' as she is all set to embark on a new journey with Raghav Chadha. Sharing a throwback picture for her cousin Parineeti, the actor wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings." In the picture, the bride-to-be can be seen chilling with her drink at a picturesque location.

Besides, Priyanka Chopra also shared a reel video on Instagram on Saturday wherein she could be seen having the best time of her life with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a farm. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore."

Earlier, there were reports of Nick Jonas not attending the wedding. However, the reports suggested that PeeCee will not give the grand wedding a miss and will be by her cousin for her special day. The star was a part of Parineeti-Raghav's engagement ceremony in May.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha jetted off from Delhi for their destination wedding in Udaipur on Friday. The couple also received a grand welcome as they walked out of the airport. The wedding festivities began with ardas and Sufi night in New Delhi.

