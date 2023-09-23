Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS silence on Nayanthara's less screen time in Jawan, says 'unfortunately...'

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan-led film Jawan hit the silver screen on September 7. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara as a female lead opposite SRK. Amidst the ongoing box-office success of Jawan, there has been a buzz on social media around Nayanthara being upset as the director made it a Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film and he only got less screen time in her kitty.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan during his most-awaited #AskSRK session on Twitter, now X broke the silence on it. An SRK fan shared a still from Jawan that showed Azad and Suji in the school. The fan wrote, "I loved Azad's bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you, Shah."

Reacting to the same, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan."

There have been a lot of speculations and hullabaloo on social media about Nayanthara being unhappy with Atlee as the audience could only talk about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry as Vikram Rathore-Aishwarya Rathore in Jawan. However, the star shut down trolls and rumours by sharing a sweet post for Atlee on his birthday. Sharing a BTS picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Atlee. So proud of you."

The rumours escalated after Nayanthara skipped the press conference hosted by team Jawan after the film broke records at the box office. However, the actor had shared a video message addressing his fans as she couldn't attend the event due to her mother's birthday.

