WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan's recreation of popular Jawan's 'Bete Ko Haath' dialogue

Jawan is currently the hot topic among moviegoers and its dialogues have become the main attraction for the fans, particularly the one in which Shah Rukh Khan says 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.'' The dialogue was also included in the film's trailer, following which fans speculated it as SRK's response to Sameer Wankhede. Now, since the film is raving good reviews from the audience, this specific dialogue has

a special fan following and netizens are recreating videos on it. A user on Friday shared a hilarious version of the dialogue on X (formerly Twitter) and SRK can't stop himself from reacting to it. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone in important roles.

Check out the video:

A user named Rony Sk shared a video on the platform wherein a teenage kid is shown getting beaten up by his mother. Enter his dad from behind with the dialogue playing in the background. The video takes a hilarious turn when the mother starts beating both the kid and his father together with a belt.

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, ''Ha ha ha!!! This was too funny…. Thank u for making this. Love u.''

Jawan's performance at the box office

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is doing exceptionally well at the box office globally. The film is one the verge to become the fourth Hindi film ever to enter the prestigious Rs 500 crore club. Its worldwide collection have now breached the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

