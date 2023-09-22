The Great Indian Family Review: Vicky Kaushal shines as Bhajan Kumar in this richly diverse film

The Great Indian Family Photo:TWITTER Movie Name: The Great Indian Family

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: September 22, 2023

September 22, 2023 Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Genre: Family-comedy drama

Guess, the year for family entertainers is back! The Great Indian Family is a sweet and short film with powerful dialogues. The film basically showcases the rich and diverse culture of India. The Great Indian Family revolves around Bhajan Kumar, a Hindu man, in which later stage he realises that he is Muslim by birth. Where can we find such innocence and sincerity in this sensitive topic, which very few have thought to make it this creative?

The film begins with Vicky Kaushal's introduction as Ved Vyas Tripathi from Balrampur, who is the son of a well-renowned pandit of the town. Ved's back story shows him from being a lover boy to finding a passion for singing when doing puja for his family. The film progresses with Manushi who plays the role of a Punjabi girl named Jasmeet fighting Ved and his two friends, whom she mistakenly thinks that they were stalking her. One fine day, a Pandit Ji delivers a letter that reveals that Ved Vyas is actually a Muslim by birth, which turns his life upside down. This comes as a shock for his Hindu conservative family as well as the residents of Balrampur. From then on, it shows, that Ved Vyas' struggle begins with an identity crisis and the complexity of interfaith relationships among the families.

Vicky Kaushal shined as Bhajan Kumar in this family entertainer. His acting skills and powerful dialogues were impactful. The film focused on the sensitive topic, i.e., the Hindu-Muslim relationship very thoughtfully. The storyline could have been more gripping. Manushi Chhillar as Jasmeet was a short role but it was effective. Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa portrayed their roles effectively and did not shy to take their stand for Ved, despite all objections from the people of Balrampur. The song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja for the introduction of Vicky Kaushal was catchy. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, overall the film's pace was a little slow, but it was a good blend of emotions, spiritual desires, the complexity of interfaith relationships, and romance. Overall, the film is decent and a one-time watch.

Also read: The Great Indian Family Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal’s comic-drama garners mixed reactions

Also read: Amid rapper Shubh's row, Kangana Ranaut asks Sikh community to DIASSOCIATE from Khalistanis