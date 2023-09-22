The Great Indian Family Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal’s comic-drama garners mixed reactions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Great Indian Family Twitter Review

The Great Indian Family Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal's latest release, belongs to the family drama genre, which is known to resonate deeply with Indian audiences due to its blend of comedy and emotion. Despite being a family drama, 'The Great Indian Family' had a rather low-key release on September 22, with limited pre-release marketing and promotional activities. Nonetheless, the movie boasts a talented cast and is helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is primarily known for his success in the action genre with hits like 'Dhoom 2,' 'Guru,' and 'Dhoom.' In the film, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar play the lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma, and Srishti Dixit.

Well, the Public reviews of 'The Great Indian Family' began to surface on social media platforms as fans rushed to see the film on its first day. A user said, "#TheGreatIndianFamily : I am convinced that there is no such thing as a bad #VickyKaushal performance. It’s absolutely criminal that a movie with so much heart is so woefully marketed. Shedding light on religious harmony & the divisive world we live in today: the film, while simplistic in form, really is effective due to its performances & tight knit screenplay. I have theories on why it wasn’t promoted as much but this was a great watch indeed!" Another added, "Just saw #TheGreatIndianFamily & i must say that its an entertaining film with a social message in it. But it was too lengthy. Still its worth watching film. #VickyKaushal acted well & #ManushiChillar looked beautiful.. Supporting casts were good too." Take a look:

The Great Indian Family' centers around the character of Ved Vyas Tripathi, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, who is also known as Bhajan Kumar. Ved Vyas Tripathi is initially depicted as a deeply religious individual who suddenly becomes aware of his Muslim heritage. This revelation prompts him to develop a strong infatuation for a girl at his school. It is during this time that he discovers his talent for singing. The film's narrative appears to take viewers on a journey through the complexities of Ved Vyas Tripathi's life as he navigates his newfound identity, grapples with love, and faces the challenges presented by his family and society. This multifaceted approach to storytelling aims to provide a comprehensive and engaging cinematic experience for the audience.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family also stars Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani in key roles.

