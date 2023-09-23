Animal: Rashmika Mandanna is such a beauty in her FIRST look from film with Ranbir Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Rashmika Mandanna

After Jawaan and Dunki, all eyes are on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. After unveiling the first look of Anil Kapoor on Friday, the makers have now introduced Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali from the crime-drama film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, Animal is slated to hit cinemas on December 1.

In the first look poster, Rashmika Mandanna exuded beauty as she can be seen draped in a saree, donning a mangalsutra and tilak. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Your Geetanjali."

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's first look from Animal:

On Friday, Anil Kapoor introduced himself as Balbir Singh from Animal. Kapoor looked intense in his first look poster leaving the audience wanting more.

Take a look here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and others, Animal has been written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Rabi Lamichhane. The film marks the second Hindi film of Rashmika Mandanna and her first film with Ranbir Kapoor.

The makers are all set to unveil the teaser of the film on September 28, Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. The actor was last seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. He has two big releases in 2022 starting off from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, Animal might clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Dunki is said to hit the silver screen on December 22, which might affect the box office performance of Animal.

