Ahead of Singham Again prep, Bombay High Court CRITICISES Rohit Shetty's film; says 'dangerous...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHETTY Actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn with director Rohit Shetty

Days after Rohit Shetty held puja and announced the commencement of Singham Again with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, the Bombay High Court opined on such 'blockbuster' films and called it 'dangerous.' Justice Gautam Patel on Friday said the instant delivery of justice by a hero cop not only sent a wrong message but also made people impatient with the 'due process of law.'

Justice Gautam Patel was speaking at an event organised by the Indian Police Foundation for the annual day and Police Reforms Day. Justice Patel added that cops rail against judges in the films and besides, judges are shown as timid and badly dressed, PTI reported.

He continued that cops in films accuse courts of freeing the guilty following which cops deliver instant justice single-handedly. Giving the example of Singham starring Ajay Devan, he highlighted the climax and said the police force in the film goes after the politician, played by Prakash Raj, and then serves justice.

For those who are late to the Singham bus, Rohit Shetty recently announced the fifth instalment of his cop franchise, Singham Again. Sharing a series of photos on social media, the filmmaker wrote, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!"

The pictures show Ranveer Singh from Simmba and Ajay Devgan from Singham standing along with Rohit Shetty with folded hands as they attend puja ahead of filming.

Take a look at the picture:

Akshay Kumar, who will play a key role in Singham Again, had also tweeted the photos and wrote, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal."

See here:

https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1703024106760028524

Also Read: Canadian singer Shubh row: Punjab MP extends support to the rapper, says 'you don't need to....'

Latest Entertainment News